Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $101.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $102.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.