Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,079. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62.

