Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 410 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.50.

SHW stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.05. 3,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.68 and its 200-day moving average is $276.40. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

