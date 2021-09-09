Larry Neal Bekkedahl Sells 5,100 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

POR stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

