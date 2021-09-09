Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $59.38

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.38, but opened at $57.01. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 2,110 shares traded.

LPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a market cap of $955.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

