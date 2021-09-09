Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $640.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.71.

Shares of LRCX opened at $583.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.53. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

