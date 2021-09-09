L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 107,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

