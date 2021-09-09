Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

