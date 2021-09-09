Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 3.5%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.20. 1,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 707,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

