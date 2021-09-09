Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. 6,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 220,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRON. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after buying an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

