Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Sells $201,330.99 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Dinsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51.

Shares of KRON stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 9,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,367. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -2.83. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

