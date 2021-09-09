Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce $90.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the highest is $90.52 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $57.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $330.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.60. 5,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.26 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $137.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after purchasing an additional 995,964 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.