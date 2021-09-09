Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $76.50.
In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
