Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.