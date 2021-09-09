Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

