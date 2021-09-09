Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KFY traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,391. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

