Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

KTB stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

