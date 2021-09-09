KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 3.6%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. 878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 614,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNBE. Cowen initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $1,370,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $1,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $6,254,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

