Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after buying an additional 503,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirby by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after buying an additional 201,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. Kirby has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

