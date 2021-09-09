Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Insider Russell Shiels Sells 17,341 Shares

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) insider Russell Shiels sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,494 ($124.04), for a total transaction of £1,646,354.54 ($2,150,972.75).

LON KGP opened at GBX 93.74 ($1.22) on Thursday. Kingspan Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £169.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a €0.20 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Kingspan Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

