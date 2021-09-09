Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.29. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 235,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $715.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.