Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $69,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.95. 6,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.