Kevin J. Zaba Sells 18,228 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,151,280.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.75. 643,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.