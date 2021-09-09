KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $45.87

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.87, but opened at $44.63. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 1,473 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.
About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
