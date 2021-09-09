KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $45.87

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.87, but opened at $44.63. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 1,473 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

