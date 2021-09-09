Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Takes $571,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,753 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $92.12. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

