Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PEP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 79,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

