Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.35. The company had a trading volume of 234,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,697. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.80. The stock has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

