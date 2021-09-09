Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBAXY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,179. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

