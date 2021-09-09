JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Stake Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.44% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,033,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000.

JIG opened at $82.37 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

