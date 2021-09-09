JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,437.40 ($18.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,420.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,387.39. The company has a market capitalization of £111.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

