JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€187.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €172.30 ($202.71).

HNR1 opened at €157.50 ($185.29) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €148.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €148.88. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

