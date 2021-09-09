Jonathan Baliff Acquires 5,000 Shares of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Stock

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Director Jonathan Baliff acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GNPK stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNPK. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

