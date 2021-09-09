John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.28, for a total transaction of $463,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $471.74 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $515.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MongoDB by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.