John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.89

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.89 and last traded at $151.68, with a volume of 3525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.44.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average is $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

