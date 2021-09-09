John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBT opened at $149.44 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.