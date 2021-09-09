JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD stock opened at $142.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,407 shares of company stock worth $48,008,372. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.