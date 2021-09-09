Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.00 ($36.47).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Jenoptik stock traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €29.96 ($35.25). The company had a trading volume of 125,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Jenoptik has a one year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a one year high of €31.82 ($37.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €28.18 and a 200 day moving average of €26.32.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

