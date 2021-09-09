Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 3,300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,310,000 after buying an additional 261,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

ZBH stock opened at $147.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.