Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 19,138 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,138 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after purchasing an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,017,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 774,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

NYSE BEP opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.