Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

