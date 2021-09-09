Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 18,515 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 192.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.04 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

