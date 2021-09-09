Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Invests $1.46 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL opened at $285.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

