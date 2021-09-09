Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,756,000 after buying an additional 442,481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

