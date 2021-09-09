Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 4.07% of Alithya Group worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

