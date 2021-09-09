Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,247,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

