Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

