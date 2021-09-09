Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

Adobe stock opened at $663.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

