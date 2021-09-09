Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 187.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.