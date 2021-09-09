Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,473 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.