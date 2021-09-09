Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 154.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $325,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

