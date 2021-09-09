Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,418 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $657,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,791,769 shares of company stock valued at $136,096,982. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

